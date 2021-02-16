Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kentucky Wildcats vs Vanderbilt Commodores prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 17

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN

Network: SEC Network

Kentucky (6-13) vs Vanderbilt (6-10) Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

Just when it seems like the season is completely and totally lost – and it is – Kentucky rises up and gets the offense going in a shocking win over Auburn. The team was hitting from three – not a given with the Wildcats – and the D held the Tigers down from the outside just enough to pull off the victory.

Can UK turn this into a big late run?

The blocked shots are always there, but if the outside shots are falling – UK hit 42% or more in four of the last five games – all of a sudden this is a dangerous team. Since Vanderbilt isn’t good at the whole defense thing, the Wildcats have to keep pushing, but …

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The Commodores have been able to overcome its spotty defense with a decent shooting run.

They’re dead last in the SEC field goal D and they’re awful at defending the three, but they can hit from the outside and can do just enough on the defensive glass to prevent a ton of second chance points.

They lost the first game against UK back in early January because they weren’t sharp enough from three. Just a few extra threes and they win.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Kentucky win on the road? It has lost its last four away from Rupp, but Vanderbilt isn’t anything special at home.

It’s all about who has a decent shooting night. Neither team can get away with struggling from the outside, and neither one can give up second chance points.

Vanderbilt got the offensive rebounds in the first game and lost, but that was an aberration. UK will stay just hot enough from the outside to pull this off.

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Kentucky 73, Vanderbilt 70

Must See Rating: 2.5

