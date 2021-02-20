Kentucky vs Tennessee Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kentucky Wildcats vs Tennessee Volunteers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kentucky vs Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Network: CBS

Kentucky (7-13) vs Tennessee (15-5) Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

The Wildcats have won two straight, and while it’s too little too late, it’s at least a run.

The offense has finally started to crank it up a bit more nailing plenty of threes against Auburn and being brilliant on the free throw line against Vanderbilt.

All of a sudden, this looks like a team that can keep up with a team like Tennessee.

The Vols need to get on the move – they don’t do enough from the outside – and they have to force mistakes and generate pressure to get the O working. However …

Why Tennessee Will Win

Kentucky continues to be awful when it comes to turnover margin.

It blocks a ton of shots, but it doesn’t force steals and mistakes and it normally doesn’t shoot well from the field and isn’t likely to stay relatively hot on the road against the Vols.

Tennessee is not only scoring a ton lately – hanging up 80 or more in three of the last four games and four of the last six – but it still has the best scoring D in the SEC. Teams just don’t shoot well against this team’s pressure, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee should be able to do exactly what it did in the 82-71 win in Lexington a few weeks ago.

It doesn’t have to be red hot, but as long as it continues to be brilliant at coming up with assists to keep everything moving, and as long as the defense holds yet another team to under 30% from three, it should be able to roll to fourth win in the last five games.

Kentucky vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Tennessee 81, Kentucky 70

Tennessee -7.5, o/u: 134

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

