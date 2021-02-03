Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kentucky Wildcats vs Missouri Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kentucky vs Missouri Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Network: ESPN2

Kentucky (5-10) vs Missouri (11-3) Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

Sooooo … what’s Kentucky doing right?

It’s been a disastrous season that had a little hope, and then it all went wrong over the last few weeks. However, the team is occasionally shooting well enough from the floor to be a problem, it’s seemingly rebounding everything, and it’s not bad at getting out on the perimeter and defending the three.

Missouri can’t hit from the outside on a regular basis and it doesn’t force a whole lot of mistakes. This is a flawed Tiger team that finds ways to win, but a hot day from the UK offense – like it was against LSU last week – can get this done.

The Wildcats just need to be anything but totally miserable shooting, but …

Why Missouri Will Win

Kentucky is totally miserable at shooting basketballs.

That’s a bit severe – it’s okay on the inside and when it can get on the move – but this team really, really can’t shoot from three, so it doesn’t.

Again, Missouri has problems, but it all seems to work, When it goes wrong it all goes off the rails, but Kentucky doesn’t have the ability to take advantage of the mistakes and the cold streaks like Mississippi State and Tennessee were able to a few weeks ago.

What’s Going To Happen

Neither team can shoot a lick from three with any semblance of consistency, but when Missouri is just okay from the outside, it wins.

It’ll be just okay from the outside, but it’ll pull away starting at the end of the first half with a good run. UK won’t have the ability to get back into it in the second.

Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Missouri 72, Kentucky 62

Missouri -4.5, o/u: 135.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2.5

