Kansas vs West Virginia Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kansas Jayhawks vs West Virginia Mountaineers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kansas vs West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 6

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Network: CBS

Kansas (12-6) vs West Virginia (12-5) Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

There weren’t any issues the first time around.

The Jayhawks ripped through West Virginia back in late December 79-65 by making a season-high – by a mile – 16 of 37 shots from three as they kept bombing and West Virginia couldn’t do much to stop it.

The offense continues to move the ball around well, and this is the best rebounding team in the Big 12, even though the wheels have come off over the last six games. However …

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Kansas defense has taken a bit of a break on the road.

The D was fine in home wins over struggling TCU and Kansas State teams, but before that were three straight road games followed up by a trip to Tennessee, and the D was torn to shreds in those four losses.

West Virginia is solid from three, it seemingly grabs every offensive rebound, and it has the chops to more than hold its own against a team that lives off of dominating the rebound margin.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas is struggling way too much on the road lately.

West Virginia might not be consistent, but it’s been able to score well enough and has been strong enough from three keep giving the Jayhawk D problems.

The Kansas outside shooting has gone cold, West Virginia will take advantage on the boards, and an entertaining game will go to the home side as it hits everything on the line late.

Kansas vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 75, Kansas 71

West Virginia -2, o/u: 141.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

