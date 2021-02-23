Kansas vs Texas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kansas Jayhawks vs Texas Longhorns prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kansas vs Texas Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 23

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

Network: ESPN

Kansas (17-7) vs Texas (13-6) Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

There’s the Kansas we all know and love.

Oh sure, it was fun trashing Iowa State and Kansas State, but getting by Texas Tech to make it five straight wins and six of the last seven at least gave the appearance that everything is back on track.

Okay, so the shooting isn’t there and it’s going to take a win over a team like Texas to really make it seem like the Jayhawks are on the verge of becoming a real threat to do anything meaningful, but at least the momentum is there.

It’s still the best rebounding team in the Big 12, the offense is moving the ball around incredible well, and …

Why Texas Will Win

Kansas can’t shoot all that well, at least from the outside.

It hasn’t been able to crack 35% from three in eight of its last nine games and it’s not good enough from inside the arc to make up for it. Texas might be struggling with five losses in the last eight games, but at least it’s shooting well.

Defense has been the issue, but if the Jayhawks go cold and/or can’t get on the move there’s going be a problem. Yes, Kansas leads the Big 12 in rebounding, but Texas leads in defensive boards and …

What’s Going To Happen

Oh was it ugly the first time around.

Texas held Kansas to 3-of-23 from three in an 84-59 win back in early January, and not it’s at home. This won’t be that, but when the Jayhawks bomb, the blow up massive.

This isn’t a good road team – at least against the better Big 12 teams – and it just doesn’t shoot well enough.

Kansas vs Texas Prediction, Line

Texas 75, Kansas 70

Texas -2.5, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 4

