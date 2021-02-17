Kansas vs Kansas State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kansas vs Kansas State Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 17

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

Network: ESPN+

Kansas (15-7) vs Kansas State (5-17) Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

There wasn’t any issue taking down the Wildcats a few weeks ago in a 74-51 win. The Jayhawks were solid from the field, but 1) the defense took over and 2) they came up with a whole lot of rebounds.

Kansas State has lost 12 straight because of an offense that’s struggling way too much to keep up with any sort of pace. The 80-77 loss to Texas was the only time in the last ten games – and the second time in the last 15 – it managed more than 70 points.

It’s the worst scoring O in the Big 12 and there are way too many turnovers to screw up any chances to get on a run. However …

Why Kansas State Will Win

Kansas isn’t great at defending the three.

It’s been okay lately, but get hot from the outside and it’s possible to beat the Jayhawks. It’s asking a lot out of a Kansas State team that’s hit or miss from the field and from the outside, but somehow get to 40% from three, and beat Kansas.

The Jayhawks 1-6 in their last seven games when teams are able to get to that 40% mark. K-State has only been able to get there three times all year, but it was hot against Texas Tech just a few days ago and need to keep bombing away to potentially pull this off.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas will dominate on the boards and will force a whole lot of mistakes.

Kansas State is great at fighting the good fight at home, and then lose. The Jayhawks will struggle to get comfortable because of too many missed free throws, but they’ll make up for the problems by being +10 in rebound margin.

Kansas vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Kansas 77, Kansas State 65

Kansas -13, o/u: 135.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

