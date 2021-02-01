Kansas vs Kansas State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kansas vs Kansas State Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February, 2

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Network: ESPN+

Kansas (11-6) vs Kansas State (5-13) Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

Kansas State might be having major issues, but the defense hasn’t been bad – it’s easy to struggle when going against Baylor, Oklahoma, and the rest of the Big 12 stars on the road.

It doesn’t score a lot, but it’s happy to jack up threes to try staying in games, it moves the ball around fine with a whole lot of assists, and it’s going against a Kansas team that’s been struggling just as much.

It’s not hitting the offensive boards, the defense has gone bye-bye, and it’s on a run of four losses in the last five games. But …

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas desperately needs a break. Yes, it lost four of its last five games, but all of them were on the road and none of them were cheap, dropping the dates against Baylor, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Oklahoma State.

Now it gets a home game.

Kansas State might be able to move the ball, but it turns it over way too much, and – partly because of the style – it has way too many issues scoring. On the other side, for all of the good things the defense does, it doesn’t do much to stop anyone from three.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas State will keep the score low and the game in check for almost a half, and then the Jayhawks will go on a run.

It’ll be more than a rivalry win for KU. It’ll be a cathartic one after a rough few weeks.

Kansas vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Kansas 74, Kansas State 58

Kansas -18, o/u: 133.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

