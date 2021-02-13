Kansas vs Iowa State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kansas Jayhawks vs Iowa State Cyclones prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kansas vs Iowa State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: James H Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Network: ABC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas (14-7) vs Iowa State (2-13) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Kansas Will Win

Iowa State is having problems.

It has yet to win a Big 12 game, and while it’s been close once in a while, there hasn’t been any luck.

The offense just isn’t good enough – it hasn’t hit 40% from the field in five of the last six games – and there’s no rebounding whatsoever.

And that includes the meeting two days ago in Lawrence.

Kansas won 97-64 when the Cyclones couldn’t make much of anything from outside and was outrebounded 41-27. This might not be the dominant Jayhawk team of previous seasons, but it’s still amazing on the boards and makes a lot of threes because it shoots a ton of them. So …

Why Iowa State Will Win

What does Iowa State do well?

It has to be able to slow things down as much as possible, and it has to try getting to the basket and force fouls. It’s great on the free throw line, but the defense just can’t stop anything from the field on a regular basis.

It came close to getting by West Virginia a few weeks ago, and why? It hit its shots – 44% is massive for this team – because it moved the ball around as well as it had all season long.

What’s Going To Happen

It might not be 97-64 bad, but it’ll be another dominant performance by the Jayhawks after they get past a rough first ten minutes. The Cyclones will start missing their shots, KU will get the rebounds, and then it’ll get ugly again.

Kansas vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Kansas 80, Iowa State 62

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Kansas -11.5, o/u: 144.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: My Bloody Valentine (the band, not the movie)

1: Valentine’s Day