Kansas State vs West Virginia College Basketball Game Preview

Kansas State Wildcats vs West Virginia Mountaineers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kansas State vs West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WM

Network: ESPN2

Kansas State (7-18) vs West Virginia (16-6) Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

Break up the 2021 Kansas State Wildcat basketball team.

It can’t score, gives it up too often, can’t rebound, can’t shoot from the outside, and can’t seem to win a Big 12 basketball game after starting 1-0 in the conference, and then …

At TCU – win. Oklahoma – win.

The defense hasn’t been all that bad throughout the rough season, but all of a sudden it ramped things up a whole other level. The Horned Frogs, Sooners, and Kansas couldn’t hit a thing from three against this D.

There’s a problem, though …

Why West Virginia Will Win

Kansas State really can’t score.

There’s a reason it’s 5-0 in the last 18 games when it holds teams to under 59 points, and 0-13 when it doesn’t.

West Virginia hasn’t scored fewer than 62 points all year, averages 78 points per game, and even when it was held down by the K-State defense back in late January, it still won 69-47.

The Mountaineers dropped a double-overtime game to Oklahoma two weeks ago, but that’s been if for the problems in February. The offense is good, the rebounding is better, and it’s not going to take all that much of a scoring punch to put this away at home.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas State has given the effort all season long without the results to show for it. It’ll keep this from getting out of hand – that’s what this defense does – but West Virginia dominate on the boards and go on one good scoring spurt.

Kansas State vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 76, Kansas State 65

Line: West Virginia -15.5, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2.5

