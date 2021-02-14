Kansas State Football Schedule 2021, Analysis, Best & Worst Case Scenario

Kansas State Wildcats 2021 football schedule, analysis, and best and worst case scenarios.

Kansas State Wildcats Football Schedule 2021

Sept. 4 Stanford (in Arlington)

Sept. 11 Southern Illinois

Sept. 18 Nevada

Sept. 25 at Oklahoma State

Oct. 2 Oklahoma

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 Iowa State

Oct. 23 at Texas Tech

Oct. 30 TCU

Nov. 6 at Kansas

Nov. 13 West Virginia

Nov. 20 Baylor

Nov. 27 at Texas

Kansas State Football Schedule Analysis: It’s a sneaky-tough non-conference run with the Stanford game played in AT&T Stadium a toss-up and with the dangerous Nevada offense coming to Manhattan. Get out of this 3-0, and the breaks are there to make some noise.

Oklahoma State kicks off the Big 12 slate on the road, but the Oklahoma game is at home and there’s a week off before hosting Iowa State. There isn’t a bad run of road games – no three in four weeks like most Big 12 teams – and getting Texas Tech and Kansas on the road isn’t bad. Best of all, the Wildcats get five conference home games before closing out at Texas.

Kansas State Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: The Wildcats get by Stanford and Nevada for a hot start, and they at least split the home games against Oklahoma and Iowa State to be in the Big 12 title chase.

There aren’t any problems over the relatively easy run of five conference games after facing the Cyclones to have a shot at a Big 12 Championship spot going into the finale at Texas.

Kansas State Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: Stanford wins the opener and the Nevada offense goes off. 1-2, Kansas State loses at Oklahoma State going into the Oklahoma game, and it’s an 0-3 Big 12 start after losing to those two and Iowa State.

Realistically, there will be several wins even if the wheels fall off, but the Wildcats struggle enough to need a win at Texas to get bowl eligible, and they blow it.