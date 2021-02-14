Kansas Football Schedule 2021, Analysis, Best & Worst Case Scenario

Kansas Jayhawks 2021 football schedule, analysis, and best and worst case scenarios.

Kansas Jayhawks Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Big 12 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 South Dakota

Sept. 11 at Coastal Carolina

Sept. 18 Baylor

Sept. 25 at Duke

Oct. 2 at Iowa State

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 Texas Tech

Oct. 23 Oklahoma

Oct. 30 at Oklahoma State

Nov. 6 Kansas State

Nov. 13 at Texas

Nov. 20 at TCU

Nov. 27 West Virginia

Kansas Football Schedule Analysis: Normally, the non-conference schedule of South Dakota, at Coastal Carolina and at Duke would be a relative breeze, but the Jayhawks will be ecstatic going 2-1.

There’s a first half stretch of three road games in four weeks – with the home date against Baylor to start the Big 12 season – and there’s a late run of three road games in four weeks before closing out against West Virginia.

The Oklahoma game is in Lawrence, but going to Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU is a problem.

Kansas Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: The Jayhawks FINALLY beat Coastal Carolina after losing the last two years and a Big 12 home win over Baylor gets everyone excited. They use the week off to rest up and get ready for the home game against Texas Tech, and they pull off a stunning upset on the road somewhere on the right day – like at Duke or against TCU – and take down Kansas State and West Virginia on the road to get to six wins.

Kansas Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: KU loses everything. It drops the supposed tune-up game against South Dakota and get rocked by Coastal Carolina and Duke on the road. Nothing else works the rest of the way in Big 12 play.

Realistically, in a worst case scenario, there’s going to be a win somewhere, but it’s also possible that it’s just that one win on the right day in an upset to finish 1-11.