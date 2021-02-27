James Madison vs Robert Morris Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

James Madison Dukes vs Robert Morris Colonials prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

James Madison vs Robert Morris Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg, VA

Network: NBC Sports Washington, FloFootball

James Madison (1-0) vs Robert Morris (0-0) Game Preview

Why Robert Morris Will Win

The Colonials should have a solid pass defense returning for a defense that will be among the best in the NEC even though it’s missing a few of the key parts form a few years ago. Aniello Buzzacco is an all-around playmaking linebacker leading a good group that should be able to hold up reasonably well.

The offense works around smallish quick back Alijah Jackson, who has the toughness to handle the ball 20 times a game in a variety of ways for a ground attack that might not dominate, but needs to at least be effective to keep the JMU offense off the field, but …

Why James Madison Will Win

The Dukes were in midseason form in the 52-0 light scrimmage against Morehead State.

The run defense didn’t allow a thing, the ground attack was dominant, and the passing game clicked without any problems. Cole Johnson hit 10-of-14 passes for 147 yards and a score, Percy Agyei-Obese ran for 116 yards and a score, and the rest of the offense came up with big play after big play.

This is a talented, veteran team with national championship potential, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The James Madison offensive line was great, the team was in total control, and it should be just that strong again. Robert Morris is hardly going to be a pushover, and this will be a far stronger game than the Morehead State domination, but it’ll be another big offensive performance.

James Madison vs Robert Morris Prediction, Line

James Madison 34, Robert Morris 13

Line: James Madison -38.5, o/u: 54.5

Must See Rating: 2

