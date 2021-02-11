James Madison vs Morehead State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

James Madison Dukes vs Morehead State Eagles prediction and game preview.

James Madison vs Morehead State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Showker Field, Harrisonburg, VA

Network: FloFootball/NBC Sports Washington

James Madison (0-0) vs Morehead State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Morehead State Will Win

The defense has to do something to take the ball away early and often.

The run D isn’t going to be there, and the O that had such a problem hanging on to the ball in 2019 isn’t likely to be all that sharp in mid-February in a weird season, but this group can hit and it can take the ball away.

QB Mark Pappas returns – JMU QB Ben DiNucci isn’t – and has to be careful with the ball and keep the chains moving. And then he and the attack have to rely on the defense to hold on because …

Why James Madison Will Win

The Dukes are going to run all day.

Yeah, the offense might not have DiNucci around anymore, but the ground game will be devastating with the 1-2 punch of Percy Agyei-Obese and Jawon Hamilton bringing a nice mix of pop and speed against what should be a porous Eagle defensive front.

Starting with Mike Greene on the defensive front, the No. 1 defense in the FCS a few years ago will soon be every bit as producing and tough again, but …

What’s Going To Happen

JMU has to replace a ton of star talent. DiNucci can be replaced, but the defensive side is missing the killer pass rushing tandem of Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka along with leading tackler Dimitri Holloway.

It’ll be fine.

Morehead State’s defense will get pounded on early and won’t have the offensive pop – even with the experience returning – to keep up the pace against a team that should grow into a national championship level good.

James Madison vs Morehead State Prediction, Line

James Madison 52, Morehead State 20

CFN Line Best Guess*: James Madison -24.5, o/u: 64

*For the FCS spring games with lines that aren’t officially posted, we’re taking our best guess on what the line and over/under would and probably should be regardless of what our prediction is.