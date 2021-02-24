Jackson State vs Mississippi Valley State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Jackson State Tigers vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Jackson State vs Mississippi Valley State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, MS

Network: ESPN3

Jackson State (1-0) vs Mississippi Valley State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Mississippi Valley State Will Win

If there’s anything even slightly glitchy about the Jackson State 53-0 win over Edward Waters it was a running game that averaged just 4.4 yards per carry.

That’s getting very, very nitpicky, but considering Mississippi Valley State centers its defense around one of the best defensive players in the SWAC – senior Jerry Garner LB/DE Jerry Garner – around a group that isn’t going to be all that terrible against the run, the pressure needs to be on to make the Tigers get hot from the start with the passing game. But …

Why Jackson State Will Win

Jalon Jones and the passing game were terrific.

Jones hit 17-of-19 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns, he was able to spread the ball around well, and overall, he and the offense got a chance to sharpen things up without a whole lot of pressure.

Head coach Deion Sanders is still going to need a little while to get all the parts working, but with the transfers he was able to land and the pieces in place, he’s got the talent to roll through most of the SWAC – especially this Delta Devil team that’s still improving.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be the light scrimmage the Edward Waters game was, but Jackson State won’t have any issues with a balanced offense getting up early and the defense holding down a Delta Devil team that’s going to struggle cranking up the big plays deep.

Jackson State vs Mississippi Valley State Prediction, Line

Jackson State 34, Mississippi Valley State 20

Line: Jackson State -11, o/u: 50.5

