Iowa vs Wisconsin Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Wisconsin Badgers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Iowa vs Wisconsin Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 18

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Iowa (15-6) vs Wisconsin (15-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Iowa Will Win

Didn’t you used to be Wisconsin?

Oh sure, the Badgers are good enough to beat a Nebraska here and a Penn State there, but they’ve died from the field, the threes aren’t dropping – they’re shooting way too many for them – and they’re getting thumped on the boards lately.

There’s a chance Iowa gets the O rolling early and the Badgers can’t keep up. The Hawkeyes might not play a whole lot of D, but they’re going to win the rebounding battle by a mile.

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Yeah … about that defense thing …

Iowa doesn’t really do it.

To be fair, the defensive side of things has improved over the last few games, but for the most part there hasn’t been enough success against anyone who can hit from the outside – again, give the Hawkeyes credit for being better lately – but this is when the Badgers have to start getting hot from the field again.

For all of Wisconsin’s issues lately, the defense is still playing well with the losses coming to a great Michigan team, a strong Illinois on the road, and in general, to the Big Ten’s better teams. On the flip side, Iowa is mostly beating the mediocre.

What’s Going To Happen

Stick with the pattern.

No, Wisconsin isn’t playing as well as it should be, and it’s not imposing its will like it should, but it’s been able to rise up, adjust, and avoid that second loss in a row.

The Badgers have gone win-loss-win-loss-win-loss-win-loss …

They’re due for a home win, and they’ll get it by hitting their threes and making Iowa play their style of game. The Hawkeyes are 0-3 when making fewer than 40% of their shots from the field.

Make it 0-4.

Iowa vs Wisconsin Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 71, Iowa 66

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Iowa -1, o/u: 145

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Throwing the Lombardi Trophy

1: Various things done with and to the Stanley Cup