Iowa vs Rutgers Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights prediction and college basketball game preview.

Iowa vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 10

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

Network: BTN

Iowa (13-6) vs Rutgers (11-6) Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

Has anyone made a bigger left turn this season than the Scarlet Knights? After losing five straight in a lost season, they came up with a win at Indiana on the way to a run of four straight wins to sneak back up into the top 25.

Where has it all gone right? The team is hitting just about everything from the field. It’s not doing enough from three, and it’s too inconsistent on the line, but it’s been able to connect on close to half of its shots, the defense comes up with a ton of steal, blocks, and forced mistakes, and when the threes fall, look out.

However …

Why Iowa Will Win

Let’s do a little Rutgers roll-slowing here.

It might have turned the season around, but a home win over Minnesota and a few victories over a few also-rans doesn’t mean it’s time to start planning for the Final Four just yet.

Iowa might be struggling way too much – losing a few tough fights as its season has gone the opposite way of Rutgers’ – but it’s still a high-scoring team, it’s good enough from the field to hang with the suddenly hot Scarlet Knights, and they’re way too good at moving the ball around to avoid screwing up.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Iowa finally stop the slide?

It’s not creating any sort of a break, the defense isn’t doing nearly enough in key moments, and this has turned into a bit of a momentum thing. It had the Indiana game potentially won, and let it slip away late.

Rutgers doesn’t hit well enough from three to keep up late. The first meeting was a 77-75 Iowa win on the road, and now it’ll finally stop the trend with a good enough performance at home to get by.

Iowa vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Iowa 78, Rutgers 73

Iowa -6, o/u: 152

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

