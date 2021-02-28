Iowa vs Ohio State College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Ohio State Buckeyes prediction and college basketball game preview.

Iowa vs Ohio State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 28

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Iowa (17-7) vs Ohio State (18-6) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Iowa Will Win

There’s no shame in losing to Michigan.

The Hawkeyes got rocked by the Wolverines, but whatever – that’s happening on a regular basis now. Iowa won four straight games before that coming off a tough run, including an 89-85 fight against Ohio State.

The makeup of the team is there to pull this off – it scores.

There’s no problems hitting from three, keeping up in any sort of a shootout is the norm, and it’s the best team in the Big Ten – and second-best in the country – at coming up with rebounds.

Ohio State doesn’t generate steals and defensive takeaways, it commits way too many fouls, and it has to be hot or else the Iowa O will take over.

Fortunately for the Buckeyes …

Why Ohio State Will Win

Ohio State is a killer from the field.

Michigan State was able to slow down the Buckeye scoring machine, but that might have been an aberration. Even in the loss to Michigan – there’s no shame in losing to Michigan – Ohio State was lights out from the field.

Ohio State was able to overcome a great shooting day by Iowa by matching shot for shot including 14 made threes, but the 42-35 win on the boards were what made all of the difference.

The Buckeyes know how to adjust and adapt, and no matter how the games are going, they just keep scoring.

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State has lost two straight, and now it’s about to rise up and rock in a fun shootout. It’ll be another game between the two played in the 80s with the Hawkeyes keeping this close until the end.

Again, though, the Buckeyes will win on the boards and will be far stronger on the free throw line.

Iowa vs Ohio State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 84, Iowa 80

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Ohio State -3, o/u: 158.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Regular

1: Decaf