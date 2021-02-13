Iowa vs Michigan State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan State Spartans prediction and college basketball game preview.

Iowa vs Michigan State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Iowa (14-6) vs Michigan State (10-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Iowa Will Win

Did Iowa get its groove back?

After falling off a cliff with a run of four losses in five games, the Hawkeyes came back strong with a blowout win over Rutgers to look the part again of a top team with a big tournament upside.

It was just one game, but the shooting was there, the rebounds were there, and the team was moving the ball around again like it’s supposed to.

Michigan State doesn’t force mistakes and doesn’t shoot well – that’s a deadly combination. It doesn’t manufacture enough transition points and doesn’t hit well inside or out, but …

Why Michigan State Will Win

The Spartans are doing just fine lately.

In a lost year with a four-game losing streak as part of an awful Big Ten run, it took advantage of the Nebraska free-space win and came up with its struggles victory of the season with a 60-58 fight against Penn State.

That doesn’t mean MSU is back to normal, but at least it’s showing the fight that was missing at times in earlier loses. The defense from three has been excellent even when things were going wrong, and the offense is moving things around well enough to get easier shots against a porous Iowa defense.

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa won at home against the Spartans a few days ago, but it was an interesting 84-78 battle. MSU will do a nice job of keeping up for most of the game, and Iowa isn’t going to shoot 50% from the field again. However, the Spartans aren’t going to hit over 40% from three like it did in the first meeting.

Iowa vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Iowa 78, Michigan State 72

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Iowa -5, o/u: 152.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: My Bloody Valentine (the band, not the movie)

1: Valentine’s Day