Iowa vs Michigan State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan State Spartans prediction and college basketball game preview.

Iowa vs Michigan State Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February, 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

Network: FS1

Iowa (12-4) vs Michigan State (8-7) Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

Michigan State has to catch the Hawkeyes while they’re down.

It’s been a rough two games for Iowa with a surprising blowout loss to Indiana and a tough battle against Illinois. The shooting has been off, it was a struggle getting to the line against the Fighting Illini, and the defense failed in both games.

Michigan State might be struggling – to be kind – but it’s still good on the boards, it was moving the ball around well before the last few games since being off for 20 days, and …

Why Iowa Will Win

The Spartans really, really can’t shoot.

Iowa doesn’t do a whole lot defensively, and it won’t have to against a team that can’t hit anything from the outside and can’t seem to buy a break over the last two games.

The Hawkeyes have to get out to a fast start – do that, and it’s over.

No, they’re not shooting all that well over the last few games, but they still have the ability to score inside or out with a whole lot of options compared to what MSU can do.

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan State was miserable in the loss to Rutgers and followed it up by being just bad in a blowout loss to Ohio State. Again, Iowa can score and Michigan State can’t. The Spartans don’t force enough mistakes to change that.

Iowa vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Iowa 82, Michigan State 70

Iowa -10.5, o/u: 157.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

