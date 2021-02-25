Iowa vs Michigan College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan Wolverines prediction and college basketball game preview.

Iowa vs Michigan Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 25

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Network: ESPN

Iowa (17-6) vs Michigan (16-1) Game Preview

Why Iowa Will Win

The Hawkeyes turned it all around a few weeks ago, and not they’ve been tremendously consistent at just the right time.

They went from having a high-flying offense that hung around the 80s and 90s to relying a bit more on the defensive side and being a wee bit more controlled. There are a few too many turnovers, but Iowa held four of the last five teams to under 40% from the field after doing that five times all year before that, and …

The offense can still score. Iowa is still third in the nation in scoring averaging 86 points per game overall, the O still moves the ball around extremely well, and the firepower is there to keep up with a Michigan team that’s going to keep on coming for a full 40 minutes with an even more efficient attack.

Basically, Iowa is built for this, and it’s improving.

Why Michigan Will Win

Michigan is a machine.

It might still get getting back up to speed after having a few weeks off, but it showed against Ohio State that everything is working again.

After going three games over a month hitting fewer than 47% of their shots, and then everything worked when needed on the road in a fun 92-87 win over Ohio State. The Wolverines are getting stronger and stronger from three, and that turned out to be a really, really big deal against the Buckeyes.

Michigan might have the Big Ten’s best field goal defense, but Ohio State hit just about everything from the field and the outside and it still wasn’t enough. So …

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa will be great from the field, it’ll keep connecting on just about everything from the outside, and Michigan will do more. It won’t be a walk in the park for the Wolverines, but they’ll keep finding their way to the basket and will stay hot on the line.

Iowa vs Michigan Prediction, Line

Michigan 84, Iowa 78

Line: Michigan -4, o/u: 156.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

