Iowa vs Indiana Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Iowa vs Indiana Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 7

Game Time:12:00 ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Iowa (13-5) vs Indiana (9-8) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Iowa Will Win

It’s been a rough run over the last few games for the Hawkeyes, but the team is still able to score, the outside shooting is great, and the problems are almost all on the defensive side.

There are plenty of offensive rebounds on the rare times when the shooting is off, and the threes are dropping. If Indiana is off at all – the team is usually miserable from three and doesn’t do enough on the boards to matchup with the Hawkeyes – then Iowa has the firepower to put this away with a big run.

However …

Why Indiana Will Win

The Hoosiers didn’t have any problems scoring a few games ago in a shocking 81-69 road win over the Hawkeyes.

Iowa isn’t averse to playing defense, but it’s just not very good at it. Just about everyone is able to score at will with 80 being the magic mark for the league’s worst scoring D.

Iowa is 1-5 when allowing 80 points or more, and three of those losses came in the last four games.

Everyone is getting fat from three against this defense with Indiana, Illinois and Ohio State having no problems whatsoever coming up with points when needed.

Indiana doesn’t normally have the scoring pop, but it’s at home, so …

What’s Going To Happen

Being in Simon Skjodt has been a problem for the Hoosiers. In their last five games they’re 0-3 at home and 2-0 on the road, but Iowa isn’t having a whole lot of luck anywhere because of that D.

The relentless Hawkeye offense that had one of its worst shooting days of the season against IU the first time around won’t be that bad again. The defense will continue to give up way too many easy baskets and won’t force enough mistakes, but the offense will make up for it.

Iowa vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Iowa 82, Indiana 77

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Iowa -3, o/u: 152

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Waste Management Open final round

1: Puppy Bowl

-10: Kitten Bowl