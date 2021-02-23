Iowa State vs Baylor Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa State Cyclones vs Baylor Bears prediction and college basketball game preview.

Iowa State vs Baylor Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 23

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Iowa State (2-16) vs Baylor (17-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Iowa State Will Win

The Cyclones actually played Baylor relatively well the first time around. The Bears are destroying everyone, but Iowa State was belt shoot well enough and keep the tempo down in a 76-65 loss back in early January.

Moral victories matter this year for basketball in Ames.

That’s what Iowa State does, though. It’s able to keep most games form getting totally out of hand, it’s a decent rebounding team at times, and …

Why Baylor Will Win

Uh oh.

Baylor hasn’t been able to play since February 2nd. It’s rested, it’s ready, and it’s about to unleash everything at home after the long layoff against a team that really, really, really can’t shoot well.

Oh sure, the Cyclones aren’t bad at keeping most games from getting brutally ugly, but they’re not going to hit 40% from the field, having only done that once in the last eight games.

If you can’t score 80 against Baylor, don’t bother showing up. But …

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa State will show up, but it hasn’t hit 80 since the opener, and it hasn’t been Abel to even get past 77. Now it’s about to run into a buzzsaw.

The Bears were roaring before the break, and now they’re going to get back their offensive groove after a rough first ten minutes. They’ll pull away with one big run that Iowa State won’t be able to slow down.

– Top 25 College Basketball Previews, Predictions, Feb. 23

Iowa State vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Baylor 82, Iowa State 60

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Baylor -23, o/u: 147

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Daft Punk, Lollapalooza 2007

1: Daft Punk, Random Access Memories