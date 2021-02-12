Iowa State Football Schedule 2021, Analysis, Best & Worst Case Scenario

Iowa State Cyclones 2021 football schedule, analysis, and best and worst case scenarios.

Iowa State Cyclones Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Big 12 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Northern Iowa

Sept. 11 Iowa

Sept. 18 at UNLV

Sept. 25 at Baylor

Oct. 2 Kansas

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at Kansas State

Oct. 23 Oklahoma State

Oct. 30 at West Virginia

Nov. 6 Texas

Nov. 13 at Texas Tech

Nov. 20 at Oklahoma

Nov. 27 TCU

Iowa State Football Schedule Analysis: It’s certainly an interesting non-conference schedule – but it’s winnable. Northern Iowa is going to be one of the best teams in the FCS, Iowa has to come to Jack Trice, and playing in Allegaint Stadium to face UNLV will sure be fun.

Get through that, and the relative easy-looking games against Baylor and Kansas are up first in Big 12 play before getting a week off.

There’s a problem, though, with three road games in four weeks late in the year – and with a run of three road games in four road dates early – and the home game in the mix is against Texas. Going to Oklahoma won’t be easy, especially considering that it comes at the end of that road run.

Iowa State Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: With a win over Iowa, the Cyclones start 5-0 without blinking, they get that week off and before taking care of Kansas State, and then comes the big kick.

There’s going to be at least one close loss along the way, but key road wins at Kansas State and West Virginia lead to a showdown against Texas. After splitting the dates with the Longhorns and Oklahoma, it’s back to the Big 12 Championship.

Iowa State Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: A loss to Iowa sours what was hoped to be a huge start to the season, and a slip against Baylor on the road screws everything up.

If everything really goes wrong in a worst case scenario, losses to both Texas and Oklahoma make a Big 12 title run long gone and make the team sweat about just getting bowl eligible.