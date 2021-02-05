Iowa Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Iowa Hawkeyes football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.
Iowa Football Schedule 2021
Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below
– 2021 Big Ten Football Schedule
Sept. 4 Indiana
Sept. 11 at Iowa State
Sept. 18 Kent State
Sept. 25 Colorado State
Oct. 2 at Maryland
Oct. 9 Penn State
Oct. 16 Purdue
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 at Wisconsin
Nov. 6 at Northwestern
Nov. 13 Minnesota
Nov. 20 Illinois
Nov. 26 at Nebraska
Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)
Games vs. The East: Indiana, at Maryland, Penn State
Missed Teams From The East: Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Schedule Analysis: COMING
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: COMING
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: COMING