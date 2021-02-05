Iowa Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa

By February 5, 2021 4:07 pm

By |

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Iowa Hawkeyes football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

Iowa Football Schedule 2021

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

2021 Big Ten Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Indiana

Sept. 11 at Iowa State

Sept. 18 Kent State

Sept. 25 Colorado State

Oct. 2 at Maryland

Oct. 9 Penn State

Oct. 16 Purdue

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Wisconsin

Nov. 6 at Northwestern

Nov. 13 Minnesota

Nov. 20 Illinois

Nov. 26 at Nebraska

Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)

Games vs. The East: Indiana, at Maryland, Penn State

Missed Teams From The East: Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers

