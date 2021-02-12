Indiana vs Ohio State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Indiana Hoosiers vs Ohio State Buckeyes prediction and college basketball game preview.

Indiana vs Ohio State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

Network: ESPN

Indiana (11-8) vs Ohio State (16-4) Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

The Hoosiers are making a late run – at least they’re trying to.

After coming up with a tough win over a strong Iowa, they won in a double-overtime thriller against a bad Northwestern to set things up for a possible huge win over the Buckeyes – this game really, really matters.

They’re not shooting all that well, but they’re moving the ball around extremely well, they haven’t been bad defensively, and they’re coming up with clutch plays, at least over the last two games. The Buckeyes don’t force enough mistakes to bother the IU backcourt, but …

Why Ohio State Will Win

Ohio State is doing just about everything right.

It won its last five games and eight of the last nine by shooting well, hitting enough from three, and not screwing up. What’s the biggest difference between last year’s team and this one? Last season’s version couldn’t stop turning the ball over, and this one is among the best in the country at not giving it away.

The team is playing well, it’s getting on the boards, and it’s been able to clamp down well from three – six of the last nine teams haven’t been able to hit 30% from the outside.

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State has its mojo working.

It’s a team looking and playing with extreme confidence, and with good reason. It’s coming up with the right plays through the last month and it’s been consistently strong.

Indiana will be feisty, and it’ll hit enough free throws to stay in the game late, but it’ll also turn the ball over the two extra times that Ohio State won’t.

Indiana vs Ohio State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 74, Indiana 67

Must See Rating: 3.5

