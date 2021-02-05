Indiana Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Indiana Hoosiers football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.
Indiana Football Schedule 2021
Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below
Sept. 4 at Iowa
Sept. 11 Idaho
Sept. 18 Cincinnati
Sept. 25 at WKU
Oct. 2 at Penn State
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 Michigan State
Oct. 23 Ohio State
Oct. 30 at Maryland
Nov. 6 at Michigan
Nov. 13 Rutgers
Nov. 20 Minnesota
Nov. 27 at Purdue
Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)
Games vs. The West: at Iowa, Minnesota, at Purdue
Missed Teams From The West: Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin
Indiana Hoosiers Football Schedule Analysis: COMING
Indiana Hoosiers Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: COMING
Indiana Hoosiers Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: COMING