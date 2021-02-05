Indiana Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Indiana Hoosiers football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

Indiana Football Schedule 2021

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

Sept. 4 at Iowa

Sept. 11 Idaho

Sept. 18 Cincinnati

Sept. 25 at WKU

Oct. 2 at Penn State

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 Michigan State

Oct. 23 Ohio State

Oct. 30 at Maryland

Nov. 6 at Michigan

Nov. 13 Rutgers

Nov. 20 Minnesota

Nov. 27 at Purdue

Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)

Games vs. The West: at Iowa, Minnesota, at Purdue

Missed Teams From The West: Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin

Indiana Hoosiers Football Schedule Analysis: COMING

Indiana Hoosiers Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: COMING

Indiana Hoosiers Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: COMING