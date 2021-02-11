Independent Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Independent football schedule 2021 composite. Week by week ranking of all of the games.
Independent Football Schedule Composite 2021
Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.
Independent Schedules
Army | BYU | Liberty | NMSU
Notre Dame | UConn | UMass
Independent Football Schedule Week 0
Saturday, August 28
UTEP at New Mexico State
UConn at Fresno State
Independent Football Schedule Week 1
Saturday, September 4
Arizona vs. BYU (in Las Vegas)
Army at Georgia State
New Mexico State at San Diego State
UMass at Pitt
Holy Cross at UConn
Campbell at Liberty
Sunday, September 5
Notre Dame at Florida State
Independent Football Schedule Week 2
Saturday, September 11
Utah at BYU
WKU at Army
Toledo at Notre Dame
Liberty at Troy
New Mexico State at New Mexico
Boston College at UMass
Purdue at UConn
Independent Football Schedule Week 3
Saturday, September 18
Purdue at Notre Dame
Arizona State at BYU
Old Dominion at Liberty
UConn at Army
Eastern Michigan at UMass
Independent Football Schedule Week 4
Friday, September 24
Liberty at Syracuse
USF at BYU
Saturday, September 25
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (in Chicago)
Miami University at Army
Hawaii at New Mexico State
Wyoming at UConn
UMass at Coastal Carolina
Independent Football Schedule Week 5
Friday, October 1
BYU at Utah State
Saturday, October 2
Cincinnati at Notre Dame
Liberty at UAB
Army at Ball State
New Mexico State at San Jose State
Toledo at UMass
UConn at Vanderbilt
Independent Football Schedule Week 6
Saturday, October 9
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
Boise State at BYU
Middle Tennessee at Liberty
UConn at UMass
New Mexico State at Nevada
Independent Football Schedule Week 7
Saturday, October 16
Army at Wisconsin
BYU at Baylor
Liberty at ULM
Yale at UConn
Dixie State at New Mexico State
Independent Football Schedule Week 8
Saturday, October 23
USC at Notre Dame
BYU at Washington State
Wake Forest at Army
Liberty at North Texas
Middle Tennessee at UConn
New Mexico State at Hawaii
UMass at Florida State
Independent Football Schedule Week 9
Saturday, October 30
North Carolina at Notre Dame
Virginia at BYU
UMass at Liberty
Independent Football Schedule Week 10
Saturday, November 6
Army vs. Air Force (in Arlington)
Navy at Notre Dame
Liberty at Ole Miss
Utah State at New Mexico State
Rhode Island at UMass
Independent Football Schedule Week 11
Saturday, November 13
Notre Dame at Virginia
New Mexico State at Alabama
UConn at Clemson
Maine at UMass
Bucknell at Army
Idaho State at BYU
Independent Football Schedule Week 12
Saturday, November 20
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
BYU at Georgia Southern
Louisiana at Liberty
New Mexico State at Kentucky
UConn at UCF
UMass at Army
Independent Football Schedule Week 13
Saturday, November 27
BYU at USC
Notre Dame at Stanford
Army at Liberty
UMass at New Mexico State
Saturday, December 11
Army vs Navy (in East Rutherford)
