Independent Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Independent football schedule 2021 composite. Week by week ranking of all of the games.

Independent Football Schedule Composite 2021

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Independent Schedules

Army | BYU | Liberty | NMSU

Notre Dame | UConn | UMass

Independent Football Schedule Week 0

Saturday, August 28

UTEP at New Mexico State

UConn at Fresno State

Independent Football Schedule Week 1

Saturday, September 4

Arizona vs. BYU (in Las Vegas)

Army at Georgia State

New Mexico State at San Diego State

UMass at Pitt

Holy Cross at UConn

Campbell at Liberty

Sunday, September 5

Notre Dame at Florida State

Independent Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, September 11

Utah at BYU

WKU at Army

Toledo at Notre Dame

Liberty at Troy

New Mexico State at New Mexico

Boston College at UMass

Purdue at UConn

Independent Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, September 18

Purdue at Notre Dame

Arizona State at BYU

Old Dominion at Liberty

UConn at Army

Eastern Michigan at UMass

Independent Football Schedule Week 4

Friday, September 24

Liberty at Syracuse

USF at BYU

Saturday, September 25

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (in Chicago)

Miami University at Army

Hawaii at New Mexico State

Wyoming at UConn

UMass at Coastal Carolina

Independent Football Schedule Week 5

Friday, October 1

BYU at Utah State

Saturday, October 2

Cincinnati at Notre Dame

Liberty at UAB

Army at Ball State

New Mexico State at San Jose State

Toledo at UMass

UConn at Vanderbilt

Independent Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, October 9

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Boise State at BYU

Middle Tennessee at Liberty

UConn at UMass

New Mexico State at Nevada

Independent Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, October 16

Army at Wisconsin

BYU at Baylor

Liberty at ULM

Yale at UConn

Dixie State at New Mexico State

Independent Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, October 23

USC at Notre Dame

BYU at Washington State

Wake Forest at Army

Liberty at North Texas

Middle Tennessee at UConn

New Mexico State at Hawaii

UMass at Florida State

Independent Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, October 30

North Carolina at Notre Dame

Virginia at BYU

UMass at Liberty

Independent Football Schedule Week 10

Saturday, November 6

Army vs. Air Force (in Arlington)

Navy at Notre Dame

Liberty at Ole Miss

Utah State at New Mexico State

Rhode Island at UMass

Independent Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, November 13

Notre Dame at Virginia

New Mexico State at Alabama

UConn at Clemson

Maine at UMass

Bucknell at Army

Idaho State at BYU

Independent Football Schedule Week 12

Saturday, November 20

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

BYU at Georgia Southern

Louisiana at Liberty

New Mexico State at Kentucky

UConn at UCF

UMass at Army

Independent Football Schedule Week 13

Saturday, November 27

BYU at USC

Notre Dame at Stanford

Army at Liberty

UMass at New Mexico State

Saturday, December 11

Army vs Navy (in East Rutherford)

