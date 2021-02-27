Illinois vs Wisconsin College Basketball Game Preview

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Wisconsin Badgers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Illinois vs Wisconsin Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

Network: ESPN

Illinois (17-6) vs Wisconsin (16-8) Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

Wisconsin isn’t playing well.

Oooooh, it beat Northwestern. That’s about exclusive a club as a Costco membership.

The Badgers are fine against the bad teams and are struggling against the good ones – like Illinois. The Illini rolled 75-60 at home just a few weeks ago with Wisconsin not shooting well, not doing what it normally does defensively, and simply not doing things the way the team usually can.

Illinois has been a rebounding machine lately, it’s moving the ball as well as it has all year, and it continues to figure out how to win games, which will be even tougher because …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Ayo Dosunmu is still out.

The Illini’s best playmaker isn’t going to be in the mix for a bit after suffering a facial injury. It didn’t matter in the 16-point win over Nebraska, but it’s going to be tougher to get away with a rough outside shooting day against Wisconsin.

Illinois has hit just 9-of-40 shots from three over the last two games and only hit 40% from the outside once in the last seven games. That doesn’t tend to matter considering the Illini are doing everything else well, but Wisconsin could really, really, really use a game against a cold shooting good team.

What’s Going To Happen

The Badgers are way, way, way overdue for a good performance and a great win at home over a strong team.

They were way, way, way overdue for a while now.

Illinois was able to go into Minnesota last weekend and come out with a 31-point win against a struggling team. It’s not going to do that against the Badgers, but it’ll ramp up the defense, own the rebounding margin, and grind out a tough win without Dosunmu.

Illinois vs Wisconsin Prediction, Line

Illinois 74, Wisconsin 69

Line: Wisconsin -3.5, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

