Illinois vs Wisconsin College Basketball Game Preview

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Wisconsin Badgers prediction and college basketball game preview.
Illinois vs Wisconsin Broadcast
Date: Saturday, February 27
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, WI
Network: ESPN
Illinois (17-6) vs Wisconsin (16-8) Game Preview
Why Illinois Will Win
Wisconsin isn’t playing well.
Oooooh, it beat Northwestern. That’s about exclusive a club as a Costco membership.
The Badgers are fine against the bad teams and are struggling against the good ones – like Illinois. The Illini rolled 75-60 at home just a few weeks ago with Wisconsin not shooting well, not doing what it normally does defensively, and simply not doing things the way the team usually can.
Illinois has been a rebounding machine lately, it’s moving the ball as well as it has all year, and it continues to figure out how to win games, which will be even tougher because …
Why Wisconsin Will Win
Ayo Dosunmu is still out.
The Illini’s best playmaker isn’t going to be in the mix for a bit after suffering a facial injury. It didn’t matter in the 16-point win over Nebraska, but it’s going to be tougher to get away with a rough outside shooting day against Wisconsin.
Illinois has hit just 9-of-40 shots from three over the last two games and only hit 40% from the outside once in the last seven games. That doesn’t tend to matter considering the Illini are doing everything else well, but Wisconsin could really, really, really use a game against a cold shooting good team.
What’s Going To Happen
The Badgers are way, way, way overdue for a good performance and a great win at home over a strong team.
They were way, way, way overdue for a while now.
Illinois was able to go into Minnesota last weekend and come out with a 31-point win against a struggling team. It’s not going to do that against the Badgers, but it’ll ramp up the defense, own the rebounding margin, and grind out a tough win without Dosunmu.
Illinois vs Wisconsin Prediction, Line
Illinois 74, Wisconsin 69
Line: Wisconsin -3.5, o/u: 136.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 3
