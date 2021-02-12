Illinois vs Nebraska Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Nebraska Cornhuskers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Illinois vs Nebraska Broadcast

Date: Friday, February 12

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

Network: BTN

Illinois (13-5) vs Nebraska (4-11) Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

This has turned into a Final Four-caliber team over the last few weeks – at least, it has turned into a team that can make a deep run in the tournament. It’s a solid shooting team, and it makes up for the problems from three with a whole lot of rebounds at both ends.

The offense is moving the ball around well, it’s making the extra pass for easy shots, and the offensive rebounding is clearing everything up.

Nebraska, on the flip side, continues to struggle. It has yet to win a Big Ten game, the scoring has stalled, and even when it came up with a decent performance for 30ish minutes against Wisconsin, it was still a blowout loss.

But …

Why Nebraska Will Win

The Huskers can rebound.

That’s Step One against Illinois. If you get blasted on the boards, that’s it. Nebraska will hold its own on the boards, and should stop anything Illinois wants to do from the outside – this is a strong D from three, only allowing one team to hit 40%in the last nine games.

Will going on the road matter at all for the Illini? This is only the second time since January 7th and third time since Christmas that the team has been away from Champaign, and the Huskers are way overdue to catch a few big breaks at home, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Illinois shouldn’t have a problem.

The Huskers will hold up defensively just long enough to make the Illini sweat, but over the long haul the lead will slowly get bigger and bigger until it turns into a run.

Making things worse will be Nebraska on the free throw line it hasn’t hit the 50% mark over the last three games from the stripe.

Illinois vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Illinois 79, Nebraska 64

Illinois -14.5, o/u: 148

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

