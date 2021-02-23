Illinois vs Michigan State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Michigan State Spartans prediction and college basketball game preview.

Illinois vs Michigan State Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

Network: FS1

Illinois (16-5) vs Michigan State (11-9) Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

The Illini are getting better and stronger as the season has gone on.

Going to Minnesota was supposed to be dangerous – 93-60 Illinois.

The team is going off from the field – hitting 50% or better in three of the last four games and in four of the last six – even though it’s not shooting all that well from three. That’s okay, Michigan State’s defense doesn’t do anything to take the ball away and it’s not that great at defending the three anyway.

The Spartans aren’t bad defensively, but they’re not a rock in the interior.

Why Michigan State Will Win

The Spartans are coming off a nice win over Indiana when it finally started shooting well. It was the best day from the field in weeks – going back to the first week in January – and now they have to keep it all rolling against an Illini defense that doesn’t force mistakes or come up with steals.

For all of the good things Illinois does, it has a problem with turnovers at times, and it’s not above sputtering at times. Yeah, the Illini whacked around Minnesota, but this is the third road game in four, and there were problems getting past Nebraska and Indiana away from Champaign.

What’s Going To Happen

This would be a massive win for Michigan State to throw on the resumé, but Illinois is playing too well and is too sharp. Michigan State has to match shot for shot with the best-shooting team in the Big Ten while going against the second-best field goal D in the league.

Illinois vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Illinois 77, Michigan State 68

Line: Illinois -7, o/u: 144.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

