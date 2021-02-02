Illinois vs Indiana Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Indiana Hoosiers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Illinois vs Indiana Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February, 2

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Network: ESPN

Illinois (11-5) vs Indiana (9-7) Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

The Illini bounced back from a two-game losing streak with a good win over Penn State and a fantastic victory in a good fight against Iowa. Now the team looks the part again with the shooting continuing to be great and the defense holding up well.

It was able to beat Indiana the first time around back around Christmas but hitting well from the outside and clamping down on an Indiana offense that shoots just fine, but it was too inconsistent overall.

Illinois is fantastic from the outside, and Indiana isn’t great at defending the three. Illinois is one of the best teams in the country on the boards, and Indiana is among the worst in the Big Ten on the offensive glass, but …

Why Indiana Will Win

IU is good enough on the interior to keep come up with a whole slew of blocks and it should be aggressive enough to force a whole lot of turnovers.

Illinois might be playing well, and it’s great at coming up every rebound needed, but it also turns the ball over a whole lot.

Indiana has to force mistakes, get on the move, and generate points in transition if possible. That’s not necessarily the team’s game, but the opportunities will be there.

What’s Going To Happen

Indiana doesn’t shoot well enough and Illinois rebounds everything.

The Hoosiers made fewer than 40% from the field in the first meeting and Illinois came up with 12 more rebounds – that was just enough to get by as the game went on in the 69-60 win. It’s a road trip this time around – the first outside of the state of Illinois for the Illini since December 23rd – but Indiana is struggling at home.

If the Hoosiers hit their threes, they win. They won’t hit enough of them.

Illinois vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Illinois 78, Indiana 74

Illinois -3.5, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

