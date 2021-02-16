Illinois State vs Missouri State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Illinois State Redbirds at Missouri State Bears prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Illinois State vs Missouri State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Robert W Plaster Stadium, Springfield, MO

Network: ESPN+

Illinois State (0-0) vs Missouri State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Illinois State Will Win

The Redbirds have a whole lot of rebuilding to do after a huge 2019 season, but Brock Spack’s team has the parts to come up with another terrific run defense.

There isn’t a James Robinson at running back and the O needs to settle in with new starting quarterback Bryce Jefferson – he got in a little experience a few years ago – but the key here is to not screw up and let the defense take care of the the rest.

There might be a whole lot of stars gone from the D that was third in the nation in sacks and was a takeaway machine, but it should regroup quickly against a Missouri State team that didn’t win a game in 2019 and has rebounding to do, too.

Why Missouri State Will Win

It’s the fourth game under Bobby Petrino, whose team went out and got whacked 48-0 by Oklahoma and lost twice to Central Arkansas in entertaining battles in the fall of 2020.

The experience from those three games will matter.

QB Jaden Johnson didn’t throw a touchdown pass, but he has a good all-around running back in Kevon Latulas to take the pressure off, and Damoriea Vick is a potential star if the passing attack can open up a bit. The experience is there for the O line, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Missouri State really pull this off?

Illinois State has a whole lot of rebuilding and work to do, but the pass rush and the defensive line will rise up as the game goes on.

The Bears pushed the Redbirds really, really hard in a 17-12 loss in 2019, and they played a bit better overall than the 1-10 record, but Petrino’s team will come up just short at home in the opener. It won’t be pretty, but Illinois State will take it.

Illinois State vs Missouri State Prediction, Line

Illinois State 27, Missouri State 23

CFN Line Best Guess*: Illinois State -9.5, o/u: 46

*For the FCS spring games with lines that aren’t officially posted, we’re taking our best guess on what the line and over/under would and probably should be regardless of what our prediction is.