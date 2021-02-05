Illinois Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Illinois football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.
Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below
Aug. 30 Nebraska (in Dublin, Ireland)
Sept. 4 UTSA
Sept. 11 at Virginia
Sept. 18 Maryland
Sept. 25 at Purdue
Oct. 2 Charlotte
Oct. 9 Wisconsin
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 at Penn State
Oct. 30 Rutgers
Nov. 6 at Minnesota
Nov. 13 OPEN DATE
Nov. 20 at Iowa
Nov. 27 Northwestern
Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)
Games vs. The East: Maryland, at Penn State, Rutgers
Missed Teams From The East: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State
Illinois Football Schedule Analysis: COMING
Illinois Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: COMING
Illinois Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: COMING