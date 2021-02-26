Howard vs Delaware State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Howard Bison vs Delaware State Hornets prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Howard vs Delaware State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Dover, DE

Network: COMING

Howard (0-0) vs Delaware State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Howard Will Win

The Bison have a slew of key defensive parts back. It starts with big-tackling safety Ray Williams, it continues with playmaking DBs Rodney Denard and Aaron Walker who could and should keep the Delaware State offense from cranking up a ton of big plays.

No, Howard might not have a whole lot of guys up front who can make plays behind the line, and the passing game might take a little while to get going even with a big, talented veteran in Quinton Williams back at quarterback, but the O should be a bit better if the offensive front can hold up.

Delaware State didn’t exactly live in opposing backfields a few years ago and likely won’t rock right out of the gate, but …

Why Delaware State Will Win

There are a whole lot of good parts that should grow into their respective jobs after a rough 2019.

The Hornets couldn’t get the running game going, but they were okay against the run.

They couldn’t do a whole lot to bomb away and generate big plays, but they managed to do a strong job at scoring when they had the chance to finish off drives.

Expect an improvement offensively with a nice group of skill parts back and the upside to get attack going with an improved passing game, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams are going to have problems on the lines.

In a game like this in a strange spring season with so much uncertainty, the teams with the stronger defensive parts are going to have the advantage early on – Howard has those guys in the secondary and Delaware State has them in the linebacking corps.

The home side will slip by in a fun defensive slugfest.

Howard vs Delaware State Prediction, Line

Delaware State 26, Howard 23

Line: Howard -2.5, o/u: 50.5

Must See Rating: 2

