Howard vs Delaware State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Howard Bison vs Delaware State Hornets prediction and FCS spring football game preview.
Howard vs Delaware State Broadcast
Date: Saturday, February 27
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Alumni Stadium, Dover, DE
Network: COMING
Howard (0-0) vs Delaware State (0-0) Game Preview
Why Howard Will Win
The Bison have a slew of key defensive parts back. It starts with big-tackling safety Ray Williams, it continues with playmaking DBs Rodney Denard and Aaron Walker who could and should keep the Delaware State offense from cranking up a ton of big plays.
No, Howard might not have a whole lot of guys up front who can make plays behind the line, and the passing game might take a little while to get going even with a big, talented veteran in Quinton Williams back at quarterback, but the O should be a bit better if the offensive front can hold up.
Delaware State didn’t exactly live in opposing backfields a few years ago and likely won’t rock right out of the gate, but …
Why Delaware State Will Win
There are a whole lot of good parts that should grow into their respective jobs after a rough 2019.
The Hornets couldn’t get the running game going, but they were okay against the run.
They couldn’t do a whole lot to bomb away and generate big plays, but they managed to do a strong job at scoring when they had the chance to finish off drives.
Expect an improvement offensively with a nice group of skill parts back and the upside to get attack going with an improved passing game, but …
What’s Going To Happen
Both teams are going to have problems on the lines.
In a game like this in a strange spring season with so much uncertainty, the teams with the stronger defensive parts are going to have the advantage early on – Howard has those guys in the secondary and Delaware State has them in the linebacking corps.
The home side will slip by in a fun defensive slugfest.
Howard vs Delaware State Prediction, Line
Delaware State 26, Howard 23
Line: Howard -2.5, o/u: 50.5
Must See Rating: 2
