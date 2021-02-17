Houston vs Wichita State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Houston Cougars vs Wichita State Shockers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Houston vs Wichita State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 18

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, KS

Network: ESPN2

Houston (17-2) vs Wichita State (12-4) Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

The offense continues to be amazing.

The Cougars shoot more threes than anyone in the American Athletic Conference, they win by an average of over 19 points per game, and they grabs every rebound to give themselves a whole slew of second chance points.

Wichita State might be on a great run, but it doesn’t shoot well enough for long stretches to keep up, the O doesn’t move the ball around well, and it’s an inconsistent team from three. But …

Why Wichita State Will Win

The Shockers can guard.

They’ve been decent at guarding from everywhere but they’re terrific at keeping the threes to a minimum. Only one team – Memphis – has made more than 36% from three since the opener, and at least lately, the Wichita State shooters haven’t been bad from the outside.

It’s a great free-throw shooting team, it’s good enough on the boards to keep up with the Cougars, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Houston will be in for a bit of a fight.

The Cougars won 70-63 the first time around back in early January even though they weren’t shooting all that well. They outrebounded the Shockers and should do that again, but this time around the shooting will be a bit stronger – the Wichita State game was the worst shooting performance 2021.

The Shockers will keep it close with their defense, and they’ll hit more free throws, but the Cougars will survive on a late burst to maintain the league lead.

Houston vs Wichita State Prediction, Line

Houston 69, Wichita State 65

Must See Rating: 4

