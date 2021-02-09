Houston vs USF Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Houston Cougars vs USF Bulls prediction and college basketball game preview.

Houston vs USF Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Yuengling Center, Tampa, FL

Network: ESPNU

Houston (16-2) vs USF (7-5) Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

USF is finally back on the court after missing the last month – how long will it take to get the groove back?

Before the time off, the Bulls were struggling with their outside shooting, they didn’t hit enough from the outside when they did bomb away, and they make way too many mistakes and turn it over too often.

This was a good Bull rebounding team, but Houston is a killer on the glass, especially on the offensive side. The firepower is way too much for USF to keep up.

Why USF Will Win

Before getting a fun scrimmage against Our Lady of the Lake, Houston lost at East Carolina when the threes weren’t falling and without enough happening defensively. The Pirates got hot from three, the Cougars were off, and it was an 82-73 loss.

Houston might be great on the boards, but USF is outstanding at cleaning up messes on the offensive side with double-digit rebounds on O in eight of the nine games before the time off.

By the way, the last time out, USF beat the East Carolina team that just caught Houston.

What’s Going To Happen

The Bulls are going to be fired up – and rested – as they get back on the court again, but they’re not going to be able to keep up once Houston gets on the move.

The Cougars will match the Bulls on the boards and will keep the ball moving around enough to generate a whole slew of easy baskets.

Houston vs USF Prediction, Line

Houston 71, USF 58

Houston -12, o/u: 128.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

