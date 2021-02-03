Houston vs East Carolina Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Houston Cougars vs East Carolina Pirates prediction and college basketball game preview.

Houston vs East Carolina Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 3

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, NC

Network: ESPN+

Houston (15-1) vs East Carolina (7-6) Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

It’s all working.

Houston’s offense is fine. It’s hitting from the outside, it’s doing a great job on the move, and it’s converting off of all the mistakes it’s creating – and that’s the key.

The Cougars do a phenomenal job of forcing turnovers, and they’re doing an even stronger job on the offensive boards. They’re second in the nation on the offensive glass, and East Carolina is lousy at cleaning things up. But …

Why East Carolina Will Win

ECU isn’t bad at moving the ball around.

It’ll turn the ball over enough to matter, but it’s able to generate open shots and it should be able to avoid the Houston pressure for stretches. It has to be able to use its ability to generate assists to knock down a few more threes – and that’s been the problem during this cold streak.

Over the last five games the threes are falling at all, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Pirates don’t rebound well enough and they’re not careful enough with the ball. Houston will get up early and ECU won’t be able to hit from the outside to get back in the game.

Struggling from the field and not being able to rebound is a deadly combination against this Houston machine.

Houston vs East Carolina Prediction, Line

Houston 81, East Carolina 64

Houston -16, o/u: 130

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

