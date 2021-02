By CollegeFootballNews.com | February 18, 2021 12:06 pm

Houston Cougars 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what American Athletic Conference teams they miss.

Houston Football Schedule 2021

Sept. 4 Texas Tech (in NRG Stadium, Houston)

Sept. 11 at Rice

Sept. 18 Grambling State

Sept. 25 Navy

Oct. 1 at Tulsa

Oct. 7 at Tulane

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 East Carolina

Oct. 30 SMU

Nov. 6 at USF

Nov. 13 at Temple

Nov. 19 Memphis

Nov. 27 at UConn

American Athletic Conference Teams Missed: Cincinnati, UCF