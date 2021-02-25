Gonzaga vs Santa Clara College Basketball Game Preview

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Santa Clara Broncos prediction and college basketball game preview.

Gonzaga vs Santa Clara Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 25

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

Network: CBS Sports Network

Gonzaga (22-0) vs Santa Clara (10-6) Game Preview

Why Santa Clara Will Win

The Broncos have the defense to clamp down on just about anyone. They haven’t faced Gonzaga yet, but they lead the West Coast Conference in field goal defense and have been terrific from three.

The offense might not do anything from the outside, but the team is great on the boards, it makes a slew of big defensive plays, and it’s great at keeping most games low-scoring and in range, but ..

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Gonzaga is great at putting games away in ruthlessly efficient fashion.

It’s getting beyond ridiculous. All season long, almost no one has been able to keep up with the Bulldogs, but games are getting out of hand minutes after the opening tip.

They’re winning games by over 24 points per outing, they haven’t hit fewer than half of their shots from the field in any of the last seven games, and they’re making up for their rare misses – like from three in the win over San Diego a few days ago – with rebounds and second chances.

What’s Going To Happen

Santa Clara doesn’t have the firepower to keep up.

The Bronco defense will have a few moments, but the offense isn’t able to hit from three to make up for the big runs the Bulldogs will go on.

It’s Gonzaga. Check in for the first five minutes and you’re good.

Gonzaga vs Santa Clara Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 92, Santa Clara 60

Line: Gonzaga -30.5, o/u: 155

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

