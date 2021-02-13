Gonzaga vs San Francisco Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs San Francisco Dons prediction and college basketball game preview.

Gonzaga vs San Francisco Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: War Memorial at the Sobrato Center, San Francisco, CA

Network: ESPN2

Gonzaga (19-0) vs San Francisco (10-9) Game Preview

Why Gonzaga Will Win

It’s not like the team is struggling through the dog days.

There are a whole lot of easy baskets, the team is hitting half of its shots in every game – or close to it – and there weren’t any issues against the good San Francisco defense in the first game. The Bulldogs weren’t great from the outside, but they hit 53% from the field in the 85-62 win and grabbed just about everything off the boards.

If they can win the rebounding margin by 17 again, it’ll be every bit as ugly as the first meeting, but …

Why San Francisco Will Win

The Dons can bomb away to get into the game. This might not be a high-scoring team overall, but it shoots a whole lot of threes and can make this interesting if they’re falling early on.

The defense is excellent at coming up with enough steals and blocks to matter, but can it generate enough turnovers against the air-tight Gonzaga team that turned it over just 15 times the first time? San Francisco lost in the first meeting on one of its worst shooting days of the season, but if it can somehow hit 45% from the field, this will …

What’s Going To Happen

Gonzaga will win, it’s just a question of when it turns it on.

The Dons have lost three of their last four games and all of them at home when the offense failed to get to 70 points. They’re not going to get close to that against a Bulldog team that hasn’t taken their foot off the gas, even though this is its fifth straight road game.

Gonzaga vs San Francisco Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 85, San Francisco 66

Gonzaga -17, o/u: 156

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

