Gonzaga vs San Diego Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs San Diego Toreros prediction and college basketball game preview.

Gonzaga vs San Diego Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

Network: ESPN2

Gonzaga (3-7) vs San Diego (21-0) Game Preview

Why San Diego Will Win

The Toreros have to slow the game down, force enough mistakes to matter, and catch fire from three from the start.

They haven’t been a great shooting team in their shortened season, butt why were able to hit half of their threes in the first matchup with Gonzaga a few weeks ago. They can’t get destroyed on the boards like they did in that first game, and they have to keep the passes going.

San Diego is great at moving it around and coming up with the extra pass, it has to get to the rim, and it has to get fouled.

For all of the great things Gonzaga does, it gets hit with a bunch of fouls – San Diego has to get more than the eight free throw attempts it got in the first game.

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Yeah, that first game …

Gonzaga won 90-62.

That’s been the world for Gonzaga lately. Get up big, dominate in the first half, and coast in the second. There hasn’t ben so much as a minor blip for a team that’s raising its game seemingly every time out.

It’s been lights out from the field – it hasn’t been under 49% all year – and San Diego doesn’t have the defensive chops to slow down the momentum one it all gets going.

What’s Going To Happen

How ugly does Gonzaga want to make this?

It’s not fading late quite as often as it probably should considering how easy the first halves of games have been. At home this will get ugly early – again. The knockout punch will be delivered in the first eight minutes.

Gonzaga vs San Diego Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 92, San Diego 60

Gonzaga -33 o/u: 154

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

