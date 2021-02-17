Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Saint Mary’s Gaels prediction and college basketball game preview.

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 18

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

Network: ESPN

Gonzaga (20-0) vs Saint Mary’s (11-6) Game Preview

Why Saint Mary’s Will Win

The Gaels have the ability to force mistakes.

They’ve got to attack Gonzaga and not allow that monster of an offense get comfortable, and they can do that with their ability to generate steals and to clamp down enough to play the game at their pace.

They lead the West Coast Conference in scoring defense – no one has scored more than 75 on them – but …

Why Gonzaga Will Win

They don’t have the scoring punch to keep up once Gonzaga goes Gonzaga.

Yeah, Saint Mary’s was able to keep the Bulldogs to 73 points in the first meeting, and lost by 14 because they didn’t make their shots on the inside.

This hasn’t been a good team from three – it hasn’t hit 30% from the outside in seven of its last nine games – and they’re not going to be nearly consistent enough.

Gonzaga doesn’t stop. It can and will score inside and out, and as good as Saint Mary’s is on defense and forcing mistakes, the home team in this is even better.

What’s Going To Happen

The Saint Mary’s D, tempo and style will keep this from getting too out of hand, but the O won’t do nearly enough to make this interesting.

The Bulldogs will get out to a good early run and coast in the second half – not like that’s anything new for them.

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 77, Saint Mary’s 58

Gonzaga -21, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

