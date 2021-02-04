Gonzaga vs Pacific Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Pacific Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.
Gonzaga vs Pacific Broadcast
Date: Thursday, February 4
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: Alex G Spanos Center, Stockton, CA
Network: CBS Sports Network
Gonzaga (17-0) vs Pacific (5-4) Game Preview
Why Gonzaga Will Win
We already did this a few weeks ago, and it wasn’t pretty.
Pacific went to Gonzaga and was obliterated from the tip in a 95-49 squeaker. Gonzaga hasn’t slowed down since – or before.
Besides being great at basketball, how is the No. 1 team in the country doing it? The Bulldogs are hitting everything form the field stemming from assist after assist, and they’re able to dominate on the boards – they came up with 48 rebounds in the first meeting.
Pacific is really, really bad from the field, awful from three, and it can’t move the ball around, but …
Why Pacific Will Win
So how do the Tigers possibly pull this off?
They don’t turn the ball over and they don’t make a whole lot of big mistakes, but that’s not going to be nearly enough. Yes, they’re bad from the field – hitting just 40% – but that doesn’t mean they can’t get hot.
They couldn’t do anything right against Gonzaga, but they aren’t always miserable at coming up with assists – they generated a grand total of three in the first meeting – have to slow things down as much as possible, and can’t give up easy points.
Easy peasy. It’ll also help if …
What’s Going To Happen
Gonzaga has to be really, really off.
For what it’s worth, Pacific is 4-0 at home and this is the first game in Alex G. Spanos in almost a month.
It won’t matter. Gonzaga is able to find ways to score in a variety of ways, Pacific’s offense won’t do enough from three to get back in the game, and it’ll be another easy win for the No. 1 team. It won’t be as brutal as the first one, but it’ll be rough.
Gonzaga vs Pacific Prediction, Line
Gonzaga 90, Pacific 66
Gonzaga -23.5, o/u: 152
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Must See Rating: 2
