Gonzaga vs Pacific Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Pacific Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Gonzaga vs Pacific Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 4

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Alex G Spanos Center, Stockton, CA

Network: CBS Sports Network

Gonzaga (17-0) vs Pacific (5-4) Game Preview

Why Gonzaga Will Win

We already did this a few weeks ago, and it wasn’t pretty.

Pacific went to Gonzaga and was obliterated from the tip in a 95-49 squeaker. Gonzaga hasn’t slowed down since – or before.

Besides being great at basketball, how is the No. 1 team in the country doing it? The Bulldogs are hitting everything form the field stemming from assist after assist, and they’re able to dominate on the boards – they came up with 48 rebounds in the first meeting.

Pacific is really, really bad from the field, awful from three, and it can’t move the ball around, but …

Why Pacific Will Win

So how do the Tigers possibly pull this off?

They don’t turn the ball over and they don’t make a whole lot of big mistakes, but that’s not going to be nearly enough. Yes, they’re bad from the field – hitting just 40% – but that doesn’t mean they can’t get hot.

They couldn’t do anything right against Gonzaga, but they aren’t always miserable at coming up with assists – they generated a grand total of three in the first meeting – have to slow things down as much as possible, and can’t give up easy points.

Easy peasy. It’ll also help if …

What’s Going To Happen

Gonzaga has to be really, really off.

For what it’s worth, Pacific is 4-0 at home and this is the first game in Alex G. Spanos in almost a month.

It won’t matter. Gonzaga is able to find ways to score in a variety of ways, Pacific’s offense won’t do enough from three to get back in the game, and it’ll be another easy win for the No. 1 team. It won’t be as brutal as the first one, but it’ll be rough.

Gonzaga vs Pacific Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 90, Pacific 66

Gonzaga -23.5, o/u: 152

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

