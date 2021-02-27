Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount College Basketball Game Preview

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Loyola Marymount Lions prediction and college basketball game preview.

Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

Network: ESPN

Gonzaga (23-0) vs Loyola Marymount (12-7) Game Preview

Why Loyola Marymount Will Win

The Lions are playing extremely well.

They might have struggled in a loss to BYU, but they won five of their last six games by shooting lights out from the field, well enough from three, and by getting to the free throw line over and over and over again – and making the shots.

That’s not normal for LMU, but it’ll take it. It takes firepower to not get obliterated by Gonzaga, and if the Rams can keep making 50% of their shots and fearlessly bomb away from the outside, the shot will be there to do this.

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Gonzaga played relatively poorly and didn’t hit from three against Santa Clara, and it still ended up pulling away to win by 14.

No, the overall competition hasn’t been great, but the Bulldogs are still breathtaking with their ability to put teams away once the gas pedal is pushed. Sometimes it happens right away, or it could kick in late, but it’s coming.

LMU might be shooting well lately, but it turns the ball over way too often. It’s going give up way too many easy points to the Bulldogs.

What’s Going To Happen

LMU can hit 50% of its shots and still get rolled. It’s not going to hit 50% of its shots and it’s not going to be able to keep up once Gonzaga goes on a big run.

Expect that scoring dash to come fast after the way the team played against Santa Clara.

Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 97, Loyola Marymount 70

Line: Gonzaga -25, o/u: 153.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

