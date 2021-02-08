Gonzaga vs BYU Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs BYU Cougars prediction and college basketball game preview.

Gonzaga vs BYU Broadcast

Date: Monday, February 8

Game Time: 11:00 ET

Venue: Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Gonzaga (18-0) vs BYU (15-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Even when the team doesn’t play well it ends up winning in blowouts.

It struggled against Pacific, it was in a fight early on, and … 76-58.

The Bulldogs continue to be devastating from the field – hitting half of their shots or more in ever game but three and have yet to be under 49% – by being able to pass better than just about anyone else, they’re great from the free-throw line, and now they’re going against a BYU team that doesn’t force a whole lot of mistakes.

But …

Why BYU Will Win

BYU can score, too.

The Cougars aren’t that great from three – forgetting that they just hit everything in a win over Portland – but they’re fantastic at generating points coming off their ability to rebound.

They can move the ball around well to generate the right shot, they’re good enough on the line, and they have the exact type of team and style that should be able to hold up in a scoring fight against this Gonzaga juggernaut attack. But …

What’s Going To Happen

We did this back in early January, and it wasn’t all that pretty.

The Gonzaga offense went all Gonzaga offense in a 86-69 win, partly by outrebounding the rebounding team.

The D stopped everything from three, and that will likely be the issue again.

Again, the Cougars can score in a variety of ways and they’re great on the move and inside, but they’re going to misfire too much from the outside and they’ll blink in the second half to pull off the upset in a fun game that will slip away in the final minute.

Gonzaga vs BYU Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 83, BYU 74

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Gonzaga -10.5, o/u: 155.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: The Tampa Bay defensive front

1: The Kansas City blocking scheme