Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Virginia Tech Hokies prediction and college basketball game preview.

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, VA

Network: ACC Network

Georgia Tech (11-8) vs Virginia Tech (14-4) Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Can Georgia Tech be flaky-good?

The Yellow Jackets found a way to get by Pitt, cranked up the offense against Notre Dame, and …

Fell flat against Louisville and was stuffed by Virginia.

It’s all about the offense with this team. When it’s scoring 70 points or more, it has a shot. When it’s under 70 it’s 0-5 since the first two games of the season. It’s a wildly inconsistent team, but it has the ability to hit half its shots – like it did in three of the last five games – look out.

Virginia Tech doesn’t generate steals, the defense got rocked by the same Pitt and Miami teams that Georgia Tech scored on without a problem, and …

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Virginia Tech is at home.

It managed to fight through a run of five road games in the last six. The last time it was in Cassell it beat Virginia in a stunner as part of a run of seven straight victories in its building.

Georgia Tech beat a bad Miami team on the road a few days ago, but it’s 1-5 in its last six road games.

The Hokies are hardly perfect, but they’re great on the free throw line, they’re moving the ball around as well as they have all year, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Again, Virginia Tech is at home, Georgia Tech is too inconsistent, and it’s going to be an interesting game with a slew of wild swings. The Hokie defense will clamp down in the last five minutes and the free throw shooting will help the team pull away.

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 69, Georgia Tech 62

Virginia Tech -1.5, o/u: 137

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

