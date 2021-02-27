Furman vs VMI Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Furman Paladins vs VMI Keydets prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Furman vs VMI Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium, Lexington, VA

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Furman (1-0) vs VMI (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Furman Will Win

The offense should go off.

The VMI O should be fun, but the D is about to have a bad day against a Furman attack that rolled up 533 yards in the 35-7 win over Western Carolina with good balance and an explosive second quarter to put it away.

It starts with a running game led by Devin Wynn – arguably the SoCon’s best back – who tore off 106 yards in the win, but he wasn’t alone. The offensive line dominated, the defensive front allowed 109 yards, and …

Why VMI Will Win

VMI isn’t Western Carolina, likely the worst team in the SoCon.

The defense isn’t going to be anything special, but the offense is going to be a blast with future Maryland Terrapin QB Reece Udinski – he’s transferring after the season – bombing away. He’s a 6-4, 221-pound playmaker who should be able to keep things moving for the Air Raid offense.

He’s not alone with a veteran offensive line in front of him, and a good receiving corps to work with, and …

– Week 2 FCS Schedule, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, the Keydet defense.

This won’t be the 60-21 dropkicking like the 2019 version of this, but Furman’s offense will be balanced, consistent, and will be able to keep up in the shootout. Udinski will dink and dunk his way to big yards, but there won’t be enough deep shots or running production to keep up.

Furman vs VMI Prediction, Line

Furman 45, VMI 20

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: Furman -21, o/u: 63

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

1: Clarice