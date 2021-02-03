Florida vs South Carolina Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Florida Gators vs South Carolina Gamecocks prediction and college basketball game preview.

Florida vs South Carolina Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 3

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

Network: SEC Network

Florida (10-4) vs South Carolina (4-6) Game Preview

Why South Carolina Will Win

The team can shoot.

It’s been great from three over the last few games and outside of a rough day against Missouri, it’s been strong from the field including hitting a season-high half of their shots in the loss to Vanderbilt.

Active on the boards, they’re able to make amends for a slew of misses with a ton of offensive rebounds including 22 in the win over Georgia a few games ago. This is an okay Florida team on the boards, but it’s not amazing.

However …

Why Florida Will Win

South Carolina doesn’t win because it can’t grab the defensive boards. It rocks on the offensive glass, but it gives up a ton of second chance points allowing a ridiculous 42 offensive boards in the last three games.

Combine that with the inability to force a slew of mistakes and the defense has been way too inconsistent. It’s been okay over the last few games, but Missouri and Auburn scored at will in easy wins a few weeks ago.

As long as Florida is able to be up around 45% from the field it’ll be fine, and if it’s not …

What’s Going To Happen

The Gators will come up with their share of offensive rebounds to make up for the problems. They’ll hit from three, they’ll get on the move, and they’ll struggle to keep up late in a fun shootout.

Florida vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Florida 86, South Carolina 77

Florida -8, o/u: 154

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

