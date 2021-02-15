Florida vs Arkansas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Florida Gators vs Arkansas Razorbacks prediction and college basketball game preview.

Florida vs Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 16

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Florida (10-5) vs Arkansas (16-5) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Florida Will Win

Can the Gators get the offense cranked up?

It’s been relatively simple for this team. Get to 72 points and win – it’s 10-0 when they score that many or more, and 0-5 when they don’t.

Arkansas has allowed 72 or more 12 times in the last 16 games.

The Hogs get into shootouts, Florida is the best team in the SEC from three, and this should be played into the mid-70s into the 80s as both teams go up and down the court in a hurry. However …

Why Arkansas Will Win

Florida doesn’t shoot a lot from the outside. It makes them when it shoots them, but it just doesn’t shoot them.

The biggest problem for the Gators will be on the boards – they don’t grab rebounds, and Arkansas is the best in the SEC at hitting the glass.

Florida might score a whole lot of points, but they don’t move the ball around well enough to get the big basket in the key spots, they’re not all that great at coming up with offensive rebounds, and Arkansas is just better at scoring. If this gets frenetic at all, the Hogs are better at playing that type of game, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Again, for whatever reason, 72 is a magical number for Florida.

Arkansas is fantastic at home, Florida has been a bit inconsistent, and … it’s going to be a high-scoring shootout.

Every streak has to come to an end at some point, but if you like not breaking something that works, then like the Gators to pull this off. Either way, it’s going to be one of the most fun games of the night.

Florida vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Arkansas 80, Florida 75

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Arkansas -4, o/u: 150.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: 2 degrees in this stupid polar vortex after a few days of …

1: -6 degrees and – somehow – snow