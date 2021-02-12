Florida State vs Wake Forest Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Florida State Seminoles vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons prediction and college basketball game preview.

Florida State vs Wake Forest Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time:12:00 ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker, Tallahassee, FL

Network: ACC Network

Florida State (10-3) vs Wake Forest (6-8) Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The Demon Deacons are trying really, really hard to get this season going.

They haven’t played a whole lot of games, and they dug themselves too deep a hole with a horrible start to the ACC season, but they’ve won three of their last five by shooting okay and coming up with a whole lot of rebounds.

Florida State is struggling from three over the last few games and this remains one of the ACC’s worst rebounding teams. As long as Wake Forest can keep shooting reasonably well, and as long as it owns the rebounding margin by at least five, it should stay alive against the mistake-prone Noles.

However …

Why Florida State Will Win

Yeah, Florida State turned is over as much as anyone in the ACC, and yeah, it commits more fouls than anyone in the conference, but it also plays better D than anyone in the league to go along with a whole lot of points.

The Noles went dead cold from the outside in the loss at Georgia Tech, but they’re generally fine from three and Wake Forest doesn’t guard all that well from the outside.

The Demon Deacons aren’t bad from the field, but they don’t score enough to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

Florida State will quickly get past the rough loss to the Yellow Jackets over a week ago and should come back roaring. Wake Forest won’t be able to hang with an offense that will keep on rolling for a full 40 minutes.

Florida State vs Wake Forest Prediction, Line

Florida State 79, Wake Forest 65

